Warrens Bakery set for Worthing opening this month

Warrens Bakery will soon open its doors to customers in Worthing town centre as a fit out of its new shop continues apace.

Signage is up outside the chain’s new shop in Montague Street, with its website confirming this month as the opening date.

Town centre manager Sharon Clarke said she had not been informed of a precise opening date but welcomed the investment.

Addressing the wider high street picture, she said: “We have had about three different hairdresser’s open recently, as well as a chiropodist in Ann Street, so more health and beauty rather than traditional retail.

“You have still got independents opening and there is still demand for them but this time of year it often gets quieter.”

The imminent opening will come around three years after similar store The West Cornwall Pasty Company closed its South Street base.

Dessert specialists Crepes N Cones has come and gone there, since, with Issa Sushi currently in place.

Warrens’ website said: “Voted the UK’s top craft bakery 2018 and the World’s oldest pasty maker, we are devoted to baking.

“Nothing makes us happier than using fresh ingredients with our artisan, hand crafted bread to make delicious sandwiches, you can now find your freshly made sandwich, choice of pasty or delicious sweet treat from our Worthing store.”