Sussex software development business up for four industry leading e-commerce awards

Helping business get an edge on the web is what Khoo Systems Ltd does best, and the Sussex company looks set to be recognised for its excellence.

The family-run software development business based in Billingshurst, West Sussex, is up for no less than four categories in the UK E-commerce Awards 2019, which are due to be announced this week.

Its iPages e-commerce website software for SMEs has been shortlisted for the UK e-commerce Software or Extension of the Year award, while its advanced KhooCommerce ERP system - uniquely supporting Amazon Vendors - is up for an innovation award.

Lead developer Stephen Khoo, who wrote both systems, is up for UK e-commerce Developer of the Year for his work in ground-breaking software engineering.

His daughter and company MD Katherine Khoo has also been shortlisted in the ‘Rising Star’ category, having become a respected voice in the industry at only 27.

Katherine said: “I am so incredibly proud of my team, my father and our software platforms.

“They don’t often like to sing about their work but it’s such a joy to be recognised in this way.

“On a more personal note, I’m so delighted my father and our lead developer, Stephen Khoo has been shortlisted for UK eCommerce Developer of the Year (it’s more like a century in my eyes).

“And to my surprise I’ve also been shortlisted for the Rising Star award.

“I am so excited to see the results and thank you to everyone for your continued support!”

iPages is one of the UK’s leading eCommerce and inventory management platforms, streamlining online selling for numerous SME’s nationwide.

KhooCommerce is time-saving e-commerce inventory & order management ERP software for multi-channel retailers.