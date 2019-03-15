Results of The Roux Scholarship regional finals featuring former South Lodge chef from Storrington revealed

‘It was very tough’ says sous chef Ricki Weston after competing in the semi-finals of The Roux Scholarship for the title of Britain’s best young chef.

Ricki, 26, was one of 18 chefs selected from a paper application and recipe sent anonymously, and took part in the regional heat in Birmingham yesterday.

Ricki Weston is competing in the semi-finals of The Roux Scholarship for the second year running

The former Steyning Grammar School student, who grew up in Storrington, was not one of the six chefs chosen to go through to the final on April 1 but said he would return to try again next year.

Ricki said: “It was very tough, as you would expect from a competition of that standard. Wasn’t meant to be on the day. Look forward to competing next year.”

He started his career at South Lodge in Lower Beeding and won the national title 2014 Chaîne des Rôtisseurs’ Young Chef of the Year in 2014.

He went on to work at the prestigious Sat Bains restaurant in Nottingham, where he was based when he competed in last year’s The Roux Scholarship semi-finals.

Ricki is now working as a sous chef at the internationally-acclaimed Whatley Manor Hotel in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, where his bosses said it was a huge accolade for chefs to be selected for the regional finals.

The Roux Scholarship has been running more than 30 years and is judged by Michel Roux Jnr, Brian Turner and James Martin, among many other Michelin-starred chefs.

