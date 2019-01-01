Pebbles Childcare organises reverse advent calendar collection for Salvation Army

In the run-up to Christmas, children looked after by childminders were tasked with sorted donations to their reverse advent calendar.

Pebbles Childcare, a home-based childcare provision in Worthing, organised the collection following the success of a similar scheme last Christmas.

Making the delivery to the Salvation Army in Worthing

Chloe Webster said: “We once again decided to do away with the traditional advent calendar ritual, instead opting to give back to the local community in a reverse advent calendar scheme, whereby each of the children brought in donations throughout December to donate to those less fortunate.

“Donations included food, clothes, nappies and baby food, among other things.

“The children then sorted and packed all of the donations and hand delivered them to the Salvation Army, in Crescent Road.”

Sorting the reverse advent calendar donations

