New wholefoods cafe opens in Chichester

A shop specialising in organic wholefoods now has a café at its Chichester store.

Manuka Wholefoods in East Street hopes to expand its offering with the new café, serving natural and organic foods in an inviting space.

Co-owner Grant Langford, who runs the business with his wife Trea said: “Good natural, unprocessed food should not be considered a speciality, it should be the norm hence why we decided to open our new cafe in store.

“We’ve been in Chichester for nearly nine years now, and it’s great to be able to open up the brand new ‘Wholefoods Cafe’ in the heart of Chichester and share our passion for natural food.

“We have a great team and have hired the very talented chef Jordan Pennant who will be providing tasty and whenever possible local sourced food for our customers.”