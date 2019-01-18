Kebab shop in Bognor Regis wants permission to sell alcohol to customers

A Bognor Regis kebab shop is seeking permission from the council to sell alcohol to its customers both on and off site.

The Best Kebab in Queensway wants to vary its existing premises licence, which currently allows it provide late-night refreshment.

If agreed the changes would allow the business to sell alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises from early afternoon to late at night, including home deliveries.

Best Kebab also wants to remove the requirement to use SIA registered door staff at the premises.

The application for the changes is due to be discussed by Arun District Council’s licensing sub-committee next Friday (January 25).

Both Sussex Police and Arun’s own environmental health team have raised concerns about the impact of the changes.

According to the council’s licensing team: “The above two proposals being made in tandem are alarming to officers, especially in the locality of the premises which is a known anti-social behaviour hot spot.

“There is concern that the applicant has not considered the needs of the community together with the needs of his business, this being evidenced through the contradictory nature of the proposal.

“Removing door staff whilst proposing to sell alcohol and failing to offer any adequate alternatives to mitigate the risks that arise from such an activity is considered unacceptable.”

Meanwhile the response from Sussex Police’s licensing team said: “Sussex Police have concerns that supplying alcohol into the early hours will lead to increased levels of intoxication, related crime and disorder and public nuisance within the town centre.

“During a time when the background ambient noise is low, it is beneficial to discourage persons from remaining in these residential areas. It is of concern to Sussex Police that by permitting these hours for licensable activities, rather than people dispersing they will be attracted to the ‘honey pot’ in the town centre.

“This is of particular concern in an area where it is recognised that there are members of the community who have dependency issues.

“This situation is exacerbated by the applicant’s intention to completely dispose of the existing SIA door staff condition.”

The letter went on to describe how both the police and council have received reports of noise nuisance and anti-social behaviour in the vicinity and are working to address these issues, but had concerns that if the application was granted ‘the situation for local residents will worsen’.