Bognor family pay heartwarming tribute through London to Brighton Bike Ride

A dedicated family from Bognor Regis have teamed up and taken on an intense 54 mile bike ride in memory of their father.

On Sunday, ‘Bill’s Bikers’ battled through the British Heart Foundation’s London to Brighton bike ride, in a bid to raise as much money as possible for the charity after losing family member Bill Spriggs to heart disease.

All six of the Spriggs daughters with their father, Bill

Bill, who was described by the family as a ‘fit and healthy 71-year-old’, spent his time fitting carpets, actively playing tennis and supporting his beloved Bognor Rocks FC, until he suddenly passed away in October last year due to ischemic heart disease.

Daughter Katie Spriggs said: “As a family we decided the best thing to help give us a focus and do something positive was to take part in the London to Brighton bike ride on Father’s Day.

“One minute we were dodging London buses and the next we were in beautiful countryside, the weather was so against us with driving rain but we didn’t give up, in fact it made us more determined.

“We all wore personalised t-shirts, with chosen pictures of dad which held such fond memories. A fellow cyclist made a comment saying to me that my dad would be do proud of me – that was such an emotional moment.”

The team included Bill’s six daughters, Katie Spriggs, Emma Pulizzi, Kerry Jones, Laura Anderson, Lucy Batho, Amy Spriggs, son-in-law Michele Pulizzi, and granddaughters Sophia and Emilia.

Despite facing tough weather conditions, all nine bikers completed the ride and raised an incredible £1,262 to go towards further research for the team at the British Heart Foundation.

Daughter Amy Spriggs added: “After losing our mum, we always found the first anniversary really hard, so for our first Father’s Day without our dear dad, we thought what a great way to remember him and raise funds for a charity linked to our dad, the British Heart Foundation.

“Seeing the sea on one side and beautiful fields with stunning poppies growing, we knew how much dad would have loved to have been with us.

“We all crossed the line together, exactly as mum and dad would have wanted.”

