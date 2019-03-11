Best-selling author inspires young Horsham writers

A best-selling author has encouraged Horsham students to write their own stories.

Peter James shared insights into the world of crime fiction when he visited Millais School on March 6 ahead of World Book Day.

The creator of the much-loved character detective superintendent Roy Grace encouraged pupils to enjoy reading and writing their own stories.

The celebrated novelist gave tips and advice to more than 300 students during a special interview-style talk.

Peter has sold more than 19 million books and written 13 UK number one best-sellers, including his Brighton-based series featuring DS Roy Grace.

He spoke about his crime and thriller novels and the real people and events that inspired them.

Students enjoyed hearing about the field research he conducted in prisons and with the police when developing his books.

After the talk, Peter gave words of encouragement to the young writers at Millais when he met with students in the library after school.