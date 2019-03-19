Autism charity to receive nearly £90,000 funding

A Cranleigh charity is to receive nearly £90,000 in funding to help it develop a new facility.

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded £87,551 to JigsawPlus, which is dedicated to supporting adults living with autism, towards the development of a new horticultural nursery.

Jigsaw’s head of fundraising Robin Legge said: “We are incredibly grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund for their amazing support.

“Securing funding for the new GARDENworks Nursery has been one of our biggest priorities and it’s wonderful to see that the National Lottery Community Fund have recognised the impact that this project will have.”

The organisation, which sits under the Jigsaw Trust charity, looks after 40 adult learners and provides a range of specialist day services that enable adults with autism to make positive, personal choices that enhance their wellbeing, independence and social inclusion.

Following a successful three years of running GARDENworks at Jigsaw, it became clear that gardening and the additional vocational opportunities provided by horticultural activities were a huge benefit to Jigsaw’s learners. With the support of Dunsfold Park, the charity decided to try and establish a larger garden near to their Centre for Lifelong Learning.

The GARDENworks Nursery will cover around 675 square metres and will be much larger than the existing gardening areas.

The new nursery will include raised beds, polytunnels, an outdoor recreation area and an area for reflection. All learners will have the opportunity to grow plants, flowers, fruit and vegetables, some of which will be supplied to Jigsaw’s cafe enterprise.

Pupils and adult learners will also have the opportunity to sell their produce at farmers markets encouraging their engagement with the wider community.

The opportunities offered by GARDENworks will be accessible to the service users of other organisations and charities.

Completion of the GARDENworks Nursery project is planned for the beginning of September 2019.

For more call 01483 273874 or email info@jigsawtrust.co.uk