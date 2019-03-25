Olly

9 long-term residents of Dogs Trust Shoreham looking for loving homes

Dogs Trust Shoreham is home to plenty of pooches looking for their special someone, but some unfortunately face a longer wait than others.

Here are nine of the rehoming centre’s longer-term residents, who are each waiting patiently for an owner to adopt them into a new family. For more information, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/shoreham

Lurcher, 2 years old. Ace has heaps of energy and loves playtime with toys and other dogs.

1. Ace

Lurcher cross, 3 years old. Harley is a lively chap with lots of love to offer patient and gentle owners.

2. Harley

Lurcher, 4 years old. Lenny loves to play with other dogs and is super affectionate and enjoys a fuss.

3. Lenny

Jack Russell, 4 years old. Marty is independent, with a huge love for toys. A keen explorer, Marty loves to be out walking in quiet areas.

4. Marty

