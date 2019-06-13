26-year-old woman dies after collision near Burgess Hill

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses after a woman tragically died following a collision near Burgess Hill.

On Tuesday, June 4, emergency services were called to the B2112 Common Lane at Ditchling Common, near Burgess Hill, after a car left the road and collided with a tree before overturning in a ditch near the Oaks Poultry Farm.

The fatal collision happened on the B2112 Common Lane at Ditchling Common. Picture: Google Street View

A 26-year-old woman had been a rear-seat passenger in the car, a blue Vauxhall Corsa, police said, and died at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, on Tuesday, June 11.

Also in the car were a 29-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both of whom were seriously injured, said police.

They too were taken to hospital. All three casualties were from the Haywards Heath area.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are renewing an appeal for witnesses following the death of a 26-year-old woman who was involved in a single vehicle crash at Ditchling Common, near Burgess Hill, on Tuesday, June 4.

“Anyone who saw what happened or noticed the vehicle being driven shortly beforehand, who may have dash-cam footage or who has other relevant information, is asked to report details online, to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or to phone 101, quoting Operation Alto.”

Common Lane was closed to traffic until 6.30am following the tragic collision, police said.

The coroner has been informed, added police.