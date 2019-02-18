West Chiltington Probus Club celebrates 30 years

Thirty years on and the West Chiltington Probus Club continues to go from strength to strength.

The club celebrated its anniversary at the Roundabout Hotel on Wednesday February 6, where members enjoyed the same lunch menu served at the inaugural meeting at the West Chiltington Golf Club in March 1989.

West Chiltington Probus Club celebrating its 30th anniversary SUS-190213-134051001

Group member Nick Vincent reflected on how the club was started. He said: “Peter Gerrie, a founder member who was on the steering committee, advised how his wife Jaqueline was indirectly instrumental in setting up the club.

“After taking early retirement, Jaqueline encouraged Peter to join the Storrington Club; he was advised there were 12 on the waiting list.

“Three club members and four from the waiting list got together and 30 years ago the West Chiltington Probus Club was born.”

This month was also the club’s annual general meeting where outgoing chairman Don Lugton gave an overview of events during his year in office.

There were many, including an introduction to bowls, croquet and skittles; visits to the Bluebell railway, the Amex stadium, the recycling centre and the Brighton Theatre Royal (Crazy about You), and the first ever summer barbecue.

There were spring, summer and autumn lunches, a ladies’ day lunch and Christmas dinner.

Nick added: “And we should not forget the monthly coffee mornings or the speakers who inform and entertain us every month at the regular lunch meeting.

The Wednesday lunch is for members only, partners are invited to all other events.

“Don thanked all members who had served on the committee throughout the year and those who had made a great contribution without attending committee meetings.

“Don introduced the new committee and welcomed the new chairman Philip Circus who thanked Don for all his hard work during the year.”

Philip introduced his vision for the club and announced visits to the Micro Biological Treatment centre (green bin waste) in Horsham and Highgrove in Gloucestershire.

The old favourites will continue in 2019 and the team are exploring new events for the year.

“Our Probus club is much more than a lunch club, it’s a social hub for lunches, events and making new friends or renewing old acquaintances,” said Nick.

“We meet on the first Wednesday in the month, where we enjoy a chat, lunch and talk.”

Membership is open to retired PROfessional and BUSiness men. For more information contact club secretary Rodger Hunt at rodger.atsj77@gmail.com

