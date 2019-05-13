The 10 most popular homes for sale in Horsham at the moment, according to Zoopla

The online real estate company have revealed the ten most viewed houses over the last 30 days across our town. They range from flats to family homes as well as a stunning multi-million equestrian property.

Zoopla spokesperson Annabel Dixon said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.” Click here to read which BN postcodes are the slowest and fastest to sell.

1. Littlehaven Lane, Horsham This three bed semi-detached period property benefits from off-street parking. It is on the market for 375,000.

2. Lime Avenue, Horsham This three bedroom semi-detached home has a stylish kitchen breakfast room which opens onto the south facing garden. It is on for 350,000.

3. Gateford Drive, Horsham This three bedroom semi-detached house is located within a short walk of Littlehaven main line station. Offers over 450,000.

4. Bishopric Court, Horsham This top floor two double bedroom flat has communal parking and a communal garden. It has a guide price of 130,000.

