The detached property is located on Chalkers Lane and has been recently constructed as one of only two private residences on a select development.

Oak Cottage offers impressive internal accommodation, which approaches 3000 square feet, and is for sale through Mishon Mackay.

The freehold property was listed on Zoopla on October 15.

It benefits from smart lighting and a Nest Heating System, as well as resin flooring with underfloor heating.

1. Oak Cottage Oak Cottage is one of only two private residences on a select development. Picture: Mishon Mackay.

2. Rear garden The property boasts a turfed rear garden, hybrid resin decking and fencing, as well as a barbecue area and Gabion stone fire pit seating areas. Picture: Mishon Mackay.

3. Kitchen The ground floor provides a stunning open plan living space. Picture: Mishon Mackay.

4. Kitchen The kitchen has integrated appliances and a Corian breakfast bar. Picture: Mishon Mackay.