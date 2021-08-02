Pupils at Yapton CE Primary School, in North End Road, which neighbours the development, came up with suggestions that pay tribute to notable former residents.

These inspired the chosen road names Robinson Close, Donovan Way and Eppa Court, honouring William Henry Robinson, a young Naval soldier who died in the Second World War, popular local business owner Mrs Donovan and Eppa, an 8th century priest sent to the area by Saint Wilfred.

Kim Huggett, headteacher, said: “Our pupils really enjoyed taking part in this activity. It was the perfect opportunity to learn more about the history of the village and for the pupils to show off their knowledge.”

Yapton CE Primary School pupils helped name roads in Dandara's new development

Nicki Dennis, head of sales at Dandara Southern, said: “Yapton is one of West Sussex’s richly historic villages. Working with the pupils of Yapton CE Primary and hearing first-hand what their village’s history means to them was informative.

“Dandara is of the firm belief that to build a new community, an understanding of local history is imperative, so we were eager to incorporate suggestions from the pupils to name the roads at our new development.

“Their ideas have allowed us to pay homage to the past whilst building homes for future generations.”