The Taste the Lifestyle event on Friday and Saturday will include a tour of Neptune House, in Heene Road, with bookable slots between 10.30am and 5pm each day.

The Retirement Living Plus development is opening its doors for the first time since lockdown restrictions were eased.

Nicki Beswarick, divisional marketing manager, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome back local retirees and offer them an exclusive opportunity to truly Taste the Lifestyle of a McCarthy Stone homeowner.

Guests will receive an afternoon tea box to enjoy in the landscaped gardens at Neptune House, or to take home

“Interest in Neptune House has been high among retirees who are keen to explore the many benefits of downsizing, as well as becoming part of a connected community, and this is thought to have been accelerated by the pandemic.

“That’s why we are hosting a special Taste the Lifestyle event – as well as joining us for a slice of cake and a hot drink, local retirees can also have a tour of the development and ask the friendly team any questions they may have.”

Guests on June 11 and 12 will be able to see the development’s social spaces, meet the team and view the show apartments. Each will receive an afternoon tea box to enjoy in the landscaped gardens, or to take home.

Bookings must be made in advance by calling 0800 310 0383.

Neptune House has a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments, exclusively designed for people aged 70 and over. The development features an on-site bistro, a homeowners’ lounge, landscaped gardens and a guest suite for friends or relatives.

Prices at start from £315,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and £376,000 for a two-bedroom apartment. Rental and part-buy part-rent options are also available.