Look inside unique £1.5 million Sussex home with historic caves and an orangery with links to Captain Cook

A historic Grade II Listed property with views over the rooftops and shoreline and across the sea, the five bedroom house also backs onto the lovely open spaces of the West Hill and is a short walk into the centre of the Old Town.

Built Circa 1800, the house is constructed of brick and built into the sandstone bedrock of the West Hill. The old Hastings Pottery was located in the lower part of the house, which opens into vaulted caves. These very beautiful and historic caves have now become an extraordinary bathroom space and meditation area.

A 90ft orangery forms the west wing of the property and houses a fish pool as well as grapevines, banana trees and other exotic plants some of which are reputed to have been brought by Captain Cook and the orangery used as a safe haven for plants found on his voyages before being transported to Kew Gardens. The orangery is a wonderful soaring space which is heated year-round by the sun.

This unique property is on the market for £1,500,000 and can be found via Zoopla.

1. West Hill Villa, Hastings, via Zoopla Buy photo

2. West Hill Villa, Hastings, via Zoopla Buy photo

3. West Hill Villa, Hastings, via Zoopla Buy photo

4. West Hill Villa, Hastings, via Zoopla Buy photo