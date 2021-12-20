Look inside this pink period property on the market in the heart of Horsham town centre

This Grade II listed period property in the heart of Horsham town is on the market for £525,000.

Located in Worthing Road, Lynde Cross Cottage is within walking distance of John Lewis, Sainsbury’s and Swan Walk shopping centre.

It is believed that this three-bedroom cottage dates back to the 14th century.

The property has been extended over various time periods and now has a living room with inglenook fireplace, dining room, kitchen and bathroom downstairs.

Up stairs are three bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and another bathroom.

Lynde Cross Cottage also has a cellar.

Surrounding the cottage is a garden that has a surprisingly good degree of privacy, despite being in the centre of town.

The current owner is renting a parking space a few minutes’ walk away in the Catholic church car park, which can be transferred for a small fee.

