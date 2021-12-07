Look inside this modern barn conversion on the market in Horsham for £1,250,000

This modern four-bedroom barn conversion has a bright and open entrance hall that leads into a surrounding courtyard area.

Located in Fulfords Hill, Itchingfield, Horsham, this stunning country home is in close proximity to Horsham town centre, while being set in a rural area.

This home has a spacious reception room, a large kitchen and dining area, two ensuites and a main bathroom.

The north-facing bedrooms have direct access to a stone paved terrace that leads to a large surrounding garden area.

The south-facing kitchen and dining room also has stunning views over the surrounding fields.

The south-facing reception room has added character with exposed oak beams and brick to make a stunning feature to this modern conversion.

The home has ample parking with space for eight cars.

All photos and details from Zoopla.

