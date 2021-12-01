Look inside this 7 bedroom home with indoor pool and sauna on the market for £2,290,000 in Horsham

The home, located in Bashurst Hill, Itchingfield, is set in a rural area of Horsham with about 7.5 acres providing a high degree of privacy.
The home has 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms and various large family rooms that look out on the surrounding garden.
As well as this, the home has a leisure area comprising of a gym, shower room and the pool room.
The pool room has an indoor swimming pool, spa pool, sauna, and bar.
Within the garden is a tennis court with flood lights and a summer house.
Beside the house are two double garages with electric doors and there is a further single garage.
Just 1.4 miles to the nearest station, Christ’s Hospital, this home is in the perfect location for commuters into London.
All details and pictures are from Zoopla.