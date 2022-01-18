The house in Maiden Lane

Look inside Crawley’s most popular property listed on Zoopla

This family home in Maiden Lane, Langley Green needs a lot if work but it has caught the eye of many potential buyers on property site Zoopla, with house-hunters obviously seeing great potential.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 1:37 pm

It is on the market for £280,000 and is a four bedroom semi-detached house and has no chain.

The photographs show it is in need of modernisation and decoration but it has received more than 1,947 views on Zoopla in the last 30 days. This makes it the most popular on the site in Crawley and second most popular in West Sussex. It was originally listed on the site on December 13, 2021.

Details and photographs from Zoopla.

1.

The garden of the Maiden Lane property

2.

The house is on the market for £180,000

3.

The house needs a lot of work

4.

The property has received more than 1,947 views on Zoopla in the last 30 days

