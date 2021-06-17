How house prices in Crawley changed in April, according to new figures

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 4.9% annual growth.

The average Crawley house price in April was £292,562, Land Registry figures show – a 4.1% increase on March.

The average Crawley house price in April was £292,562, Land Registry figures show – a 4.1% increase on March.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the South East, where prices decreased 2.3%, and Crawley outperformed the 1.9% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Crawley rose by £14,000 – putting the area 52nd among the South East’s 70 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Hastings, where property prices increased on average by 14.6%, to £245,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in West Oxfordshire lost 3.2% of their value, giving an average price of £319,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Crawley in April – they increased 4.4%, to £375,503 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.5%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 3.9% monthly; up 5.5% annually; £582,927 average

Terraced: up 4.3% monthly; up 6.2% annually; £292,289 average

Flats: up 3.8% monthly; up 2.5% annually; £189,787 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Crawley spent an average of £264,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £23,000 more than in April 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £330,000 on average in April – 25.0% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Crawley compare?

Buyers paid 14.3% less than the average price in the South East (£341,000) in April for a property in Crawley. Across the South East, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £251,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £648,000 on average, and 2.2 times as much as in Crawley. Elmbridge properties cost three times as much as homes in Southampton (£218,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average April sale price of £1.1 million could buy 11 properties in East Ayrshire (average £105,000).

Factfile

Average property price in April

Crawley: £292,562

The South East: £341,358

UK: £250,772

Annual growth to April

Crawley: +4.9%

The South East: +5%

UK: +8.9%

Best and worst annual growth in the South East

Hastings: +14.6%