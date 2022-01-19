Catch this key to a new home as it falls from space today

If you are desperate for a new property of your own then keep your eyes peeled today - as one might just land in your lap!

Good Move has launched a pair of house keys into space today, January 19, and they are due to land back to Earth this afternoon.

The first person to find them will win a whopping £10,000, however, this must be put towards a house deposit!

For clues on the key's whereabouts once they land, visit: https://goodmove.co.uk/sending-keys-to-space/. A picture of the keys in space is below:

The keys could land anywhere in the UK, and the first person to find them and call the number on them will get their hands on £10,000 to use towards a house deposit.

With average house prices now standing at an average £276,091 - who wouldn’t want a bit of extra help towards getting their dream home?

In the UK, over half of all homes are owned by people aged 55 plus, and young people often find themselves struggling to get on the property ladder.

Recent research found that almost half find it impossible to save for a deposit on their own and the majority take five to 10 years to save up.

Nima Ghasri, director at GoodMove said: “We know that the property market is especially volatile right now, and many Brits struggle to get their foot on the property ladder and buy their dream home.

"We really wanted to help anyone in this situation in this campaign in a fun and exciting way – so if you can find our keys after they’ve landed from space then we’ll supply £10,000 towards a deposit.

"We really hope this money can brighten up someone’s January!”