Southwater restaurant wins Best Restaurant Award
On Sunday, November 7, New Haldi Restaurant in Southwater was announced Best Restaurant in the region by Bangladesh Caterers Association.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 4:46 pm
The BCA Awards is in its 15th year, and is an evening of high glamour, entertainment and recognition.
The awards night was co-hosted by Samantha Simmonds, BBC news presenter and Gary Newbon, Sky Sports presenter.
Shamon Shamsuz, owner of the winning restaurant, said: “Winning this award is a proud moment, it recognises the talent of our chefs and the contribution we are making to this industry. We are thrilled to be ‘Curry Champions’.”