Southwater restaurant wins Best Restaurant Award

On Sunday, November 7, New Haldi Restaurant in Southwater was announced Best Restaurant in the region by Bangladesh Caterers Association.

By Megan O’Neill
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 4:46 pm

The BCA Awards is in its 15th year, and is an evening of high glamour, entertainment and recognition.

The awards night was co-hosted by Samantha Simmonds, BBC news presenter and Gary Newbon, Sky Sports presenter.

Shamon Shamsuz, owner of the winning restaurant, said: “Winning this award is a proud moment, it recognises the talent of our chefs and the contribution we are making to this industry. We are thrilled to be ‘Curry Champions’.”

BBC