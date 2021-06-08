The school is working in partnership with former teacher Sarah Roots, an Independent Usborne Organiser who runs the Young Shoots Bookshop. Carla Mouland and members of the PTA have planned reading trails and other exciting activities, like being spotted reading in unusual places.

Carla said: “The school hopes to raise enough money to purchase new Usborne books for their classrooms and library. The PTA is also very grateful to have received sponsorship for this challenge from Shoreham Port Authority. This is a very exciting opportunity to promote children’s reading with the reward of getting fresh, shiny new books in school.”

It is hoped the challenge will raise £500. Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/eastbrookreadysteadyread to make a donation. If you are a local business and would like to sponsor some new books for the school, email [email protected] For schools that would like to find out more about holding a Ready Steady Read event, email [email protected]

1. Children at Eastbrook Primary Academy are burying their heads in their books for a sponsored reading fortnight in aid of the school library Buy photo

