Residents flock to Christmas Nativity Procession in Tillington

Over 50 people, and one horse, turned out for a procession from Tillington Village Hall to the parish church, with Margot Lewis riding Harry the horse, aka donkey, led by Max Verdon as Joseph.

On arrival at the Horse Guards Inn, Joseph knocked on the door and was told that there was no room at the Inn.

Disappointed, the procession made for the churchyard where a makeshift stable was set up so Mary could lay baby Jesus in a cradle.

