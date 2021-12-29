Residents flock to Christmas Nativity Procession in Tillington
Many local residents enjoyed this year’s Nativity procession at Tillington Parish Church on Tuesday, December 21
Over 50 people, and one horse, turned out for a procession from Tillington Village Hall to the parish church, with Margot Lewis riding Harry the horse, aka donkey, led by Max Verdon as Joseph.
On arrival at the Horse Guards Inn, Joseph knocked on the door and was told that there was no room at the Inn.
Disappointed, the procession made for the churchyard where a makeshift stable was set up so Mary could lay baby Jesus in a cradle.
The story continued with the arrival of the shepherds and three wise men, finishing off with some Christmas carols.