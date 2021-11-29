Children enjoyed meeting Father Christmas. Picture by Neil Cooper.

In Pictures: Bognor residents get their skates on as much-loved ice rink opens for Christmas

Ice Skating on the Prom returned to Bognor Regis this weekend and skaters have been enjoying getting in the Christmas spirit.

By Megan Baker
Monday, 29th November 2021, 5:53 pm
Updated Monday, 29th November 2021, 5:54 pm

Following a successful yet 'blustery' opening weekend, the ice rink has already proven popular with all ages.

In addition to the ice rink, visitors have been enjoying a Christmas market and a variety of festive food and drink on offer.

1.

Skaters and Father Christmas enjoying the ice rink. Picture by Neil Cooper.

Photo: Neil Cooper

2.

Visitors warming up by the ice rink with hot chocolates

Photo: Megan Baker

3.

Skaters enjoying the ice rink.

Photo: Megan Baker

4.

Tickets for the ice rink cost from £8.50

Photo: Megan Baker

