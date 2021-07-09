There were also funfair rides, live music and dance on the community stage, with a spectacular finale featuring the Shout Out Carnival procession involving hundreds of local children and adults. Children’s TV presenter Dave Benson Phillips awarded the prizes for the sports challenge, while Sarah Jane Honeywell from BBC CBeebies’ Mighty Mites entertained excited youngsters from the main stage.

During the morning, around 500 disabled children and their friends and families enjoyed free access to the funfair and other entertainment, and they were joined by Sasha Kindred, one of Great Britain’s most successful Paralympic champion swimmers. The Shout Out Carnival parade also made this Sparks in the Park a uniquely accessible event, as it was organised by Horsham District Council to focus on inclusivity and young people aged ten to 18.