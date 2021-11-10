Looking back at 2011 business event

The event, organised by Billingshurst Business Exposition, was held in the Billingshurst Community and Conference Centre.

More than 220 people attended the trade show, which included a series of business seminars hosted by local experts.

At the opening of the event, Susan Venturi, the chamber’s chairman, said: “The mission of the Billingshurst Chamber of Commerce is to see ‘a prosperous Billingshurst’.

HOR 031111 Billibiz - Billingshurst village hall. Gary Holder - acoustic music clubs. photo by derek martin ENGSNL00120110311152518

“This free show and its associated seminars, which were also free, are examples of how, together, we help our members punch above their weight.”

Opening the day, Gary Shipton, Editor-in-Chief of the West Sussex County Times group, said: “I congratulate the Billingshurst Chamber on an extraordinary achievement here at BilliBiz – The Show, especially in its first year.

“You have created a successful, cost effective platform for small companies to say ‘Here we are, come and do business with us.”

Co-founder Vicky Ungless, from Blue Leopard Media, said: “It’s so exciting to see local businesses inaction.”

HOR 031111 Billibiz - Billingshurst village hall. Anita Kuypers - Across the Globe. photo by derek martin ENGSNL00120110311152400

The show organisers said that feedback had been overwhelmingly positive, with more than 1,300 hits on the Billibiz - The Show website.

Announcing APM Walker Building Services as the ‘Best of Show’ exhibit, Mr Shipton, said: “Judging the presentations is an impossible task as everyone has made such an excellent effort.”

All pictures by Derek Martin.

HOR 031111 Billibiz - Billingshurst village hall. Rosie Wyer - Dame vera Lynn Trust. photo by derek martin ENGSNL00120110311152438

HOR 031111 Billibiz - Billingshurst village hall. Gary Shipton Editor in Chirf Sussex Newspapers, Susan Venturi, chairman Billingshurst Chamber of Commerce and Keith Paul chairman of the organising committee. photo by derek martin ENGSNL00120110311152505