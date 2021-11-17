In 2012, Horsham went all out to fundraise for Children in Need.

Pudsey Bear visited children at Holy Trinity School in Lower Beeding, Castlewood School in Southwater, and Arunside School in Horsham, where he assisted the youngsters with learning some fantastic new songs and to raise funds for the important cause.

Pupils at Castlewood School in Southwater arrived to school wearing pyjamas as Pudsey Bear visited every class as they raised in excess of £200 for the BBC charity.

St Mary's School, Horsham, celebrating Children in Need ENGSUS00120121119130702

The children had been practising singing with teacher Emily Barden and they were delighted to perform for the special visitor.

Headteacher at Castlewood School, Julia Slocombe said: “All the spotty outfits were amazing and everyone had put a lot of effort into their costume. I would also like to thank parents and children for their generous contributions to Children in Need.”

St Mary’s Primary School also had a pyjama day and a bake sale to fundraise for the cause, which was enjoyed by all.

Horsham Rotary Club organised an event hosted by children’s TV Star Dave Benson Phillips with animated guest stars: Pudsey Bear, local star Ringo the Dragon, Sharkie from Brighton Sealife Centre, Horsham FC’s Howie the Hornet and Wimbledon FC’s Womble.

Pudsey visits Castlewood ENGSUS00120121119130636

Horsham Rotary said: “Horsham Rotary Club will donate £500 plus it will add ten per cent to all donations made up to a maximum of a further £1,000 donation.

“Come on, show us your spots and let’s raise lots!”

William Penn School marking Children in Need ENGSUS00120121119130733

