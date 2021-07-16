Horsham French Fest: Remembering the colour and splendour of the 2011 festival
Horsham loves a French festival and the 2011 French Fest was no exception, bringing a flurry of tricolore displays, continental cuisine and favourite games to the town for a sixth year. A feast of French produce was offered by an authentic French market in the Carfax, bringing regular crowds the taste of breads, patisseries, cheeses, charcouterie and more from across The Channel.
Exploring the historical French links in Horsham festival-goers were able to take the French Connection Trail around Horsham Museum and Art Gallery. There was fierce competition in the boules in Market Square and the team of two from Brock Taylor managed to retain the Rotary Business Boules Cup for the second year running, beating Sainsbury’s by just one point.
The Saturday had a typically British summer downpour but spirits were not dampened as French Napoleonic re-enactors, the 45eme Infanterie Regiment de Ligne, took to the streets in drilling ‘new recruits’ around the Carfax bandstand, adding a flourish of military splendour to a scene of raincoats and umbrellas.
In an evocative finale, South Downs Escargots co-ordinated a rally of the iconic Citroen 2CV in Horsham town centre. The cars were open to public view in Market Square, before making their route onwards amid the final day of festivities.