Arundel’s Royal British Legion branch celebrates 100th anniversary
Arundel’s Royal British Legion branch reached the milestone of its 100th anniversary yesterday (Saturday, July 24).
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 1:26 pm
The celebration also coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Arundel War Memorial.
A service was conducted yesterday in Arundel’s town square to present and add a pendant to the Arundel British Legion’s standard.
The padre of Arundel’s Royal British Legion branch, Philip Tout, attached the new pendant to the standard.
Chair of the Arundel branch of the Royal British Legion Angela Standing and Arundel Mayor Tony Hunt were in attendance along with veterans of the Queen’s and the Royal Sussex Regiments, Chichester Branch.