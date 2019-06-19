Sussex railway worker takes up boxing to honour friend’s fight against cancer

Railway worker Dan Canales fought hard in the ring for a charity boxing match honouring his friend lost her battle with cancer after years of fighting.

Dan, who lives near Steyning, is not a big fan of boxing and had never tried it before but took on the challenge for Cancer Research UK.

He trained for eight weeks with Ultra White Collar Boxing in Brighton and fought on Saturday, June 15.

Dan, 38, was declared the winner after the referee stopped the fight and has so far raised £730.

He said: “I decided to do something special in memory of my wonderful friend Anita, who lost her battle with cancer after years of fighting last October. If she could have come to this event, I know she would have cheered me on and had a good laugh at me as well.

“My friend fought this disease hard and I’m was planning on fighting hard in the ring to honour her fight.

“I respect boxing more now that I’ve trained and done some sparring. You need to be mentally and physically strong.”

Dan works for Govia Thameslink Railway in the travel centre at Brighton station and his colleagues have supported him all the way.

He scheme provides free training at a boxing club and puts evenly-matched opponents together at a professionally-regulated event at the Grand Hotel in Brighton.

It is designed for beginners like Dan, who admits he prefers motor racing to boxing.

Dan said: “Training is really hard but it’s worth it. The organisers provided boxing classes by an instructor or coach for two hours a week. I also signed up with a different gym to get extra classes.

“About three weeks ago, while sparring, I got hit on my left ribs really hard. It was so painful I thought they were broken. They were badly bruised but I had to carry on as normal. They still hurt even now but I learned how to cover my ribs more.

“Thanks to all the generous donors who have taken the time to visit my JustGiving page. We all need to keep supporting Cancer Research to stop our friends and family being taken too soon by this horrible disease.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/daniel-canales1 to make a donation.