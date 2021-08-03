Selsey mum with terminal cancer sends emotional message on This Morning as health deteriorates - 'Life is too short'

Those were the words of Selsey mum Heather Bone, 41, who was told she has months left to live after being diagnosed with inflammatory, breast cancer.

The mum-of-two appeared on This Morning this week after holding her own wake ‘to say goodbye’ to loved ones.

Heather said the party, which was named wake me up before you go-go, 'went fantastically'.

Mum-of-two Heather Bone, pictured on her wedding day, appeared on This Morning this week after holding her own wake to say goodbye to loved ones

Speaking via video link to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, she added: "Everyone turned up in wigs and it was nice to see people I haven’t seen for quite a long time.

“It was everything, all mixed up. It as emotional, it was happy.

“It was nice to see work friends I haven’t seen for a while. It was really nice.”

Ahead of her 41st birthday in June, Heather was surprised by This Morning's Alison Hammond at her home, where she was awarded a £1,000 prize as part of the show’s Dosh On Your Doorstep competition.

Heather revealed this week that, since then, she is no longer able to walk and her speech is 'slowly deteriorating'.

However, she is remaining positive and said her party gave her happy memories.

"Me, my husband and my boys were just laughing," she said. "It was really nice."