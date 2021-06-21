New state-of-the art CT scanners to benefit hospital patients in Horsham and Crawley

It means that East Surrey, which treats patients from Horsham and Crawley as well as Surrey - and Crawley Hospital - can perform more that 1,000 patient scans a month.

The investment by Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs both hospitals, means there is now an additional scanner to add to an existing one at Crawley while the oldest of three scanners at East Surrey has been replaced.

The high performing scanners increase capacity for outpatient diagnostic appointments and offer more flexibility to access specialised examinations.

Two new scanners have been installed at East Surrey Hospital

A trust spokesman said: “More patients will be able to benefit from state-of-the-art cardiac scans at East Surrey Hospital where the new scanner completes an examination in less than one second and significantly increases the quality and accuracy of the images.”

A CT scan uses X-rays, sophisticated multi-receptor technology and ultrafast computing to create detailed images of the inside of the body in a matter of seconds.

The images are used to detect a range of conditions such as cancers, strokes and heart disease, as well as accurately defining the extent of injury in trauma patients, guiding complex interventions and monitoring the results of a range of treatments.

Dr Tony Newman-Sanders, consultant radiologist and chief of cancer and diagnostics, said: “We are pleased to be able to transform and improve patient care using the latest technology to perform specialised examinations.

“We have made significant investment within the radiology department to ensure that our services offer more flexibility to our patients and reduce wait times.”

The funding for the scanners was successfully bid for from a two year £200m fund established by NHS England and Improvement to increase capacity by replacing older scanners.