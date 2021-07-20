New £109,000 scanner installed at East Surrey Hospital

The £109,000 scanner was funded by the Friends of East Surrey Hospital.

It uses low energy X-rays to help determine if a patient has osteoporosis or is at risk of developing it.

It can also provide high definition images for assessing different types of fractures and calculate body mass index.

Dr. Sian Griffith, Rheumatologist and Osteoporosis Lead, Diane Mcfeeters, Radiology Operation Manger Acute site, Alain Joy Carmen, Superintendent DXA scan, Nirika Maharaj, Radiographer and Lara Quilates, Specialist Radiographer, with the new bone density scanner at East Surrey Hospital

Experts say it provides improved images and a more comfortable experience for patients.

Since April 2007, more than 50,000 bone density scans have been performed at East Surrey Hospital - which treats patients from Horsham and Crawley as well as Surrey.

Richard Burford, chairman of the Friends’ of East Surrey Hospital, said: “I am very pleased that Friends have been able to replace our 2007 scanner with a new machine courtesy of a generous legacy and that we have continued to support the hospital despite Covid-19 restrictions.”

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare Trust chairman Michael Wilson said: “This new scanner is excellent news for local patients.

“I am extremely grateful to the Friends’ of East Surrey Hospital for providing the funding and our teams for working hard to make this happen.