Massive cash boost for new hospice between Horsham and Crawley

A joint £600,000 donation has been made by development company Thakeham Group and housing provider Abri for a new state of the art St Catherine’s Hospice facility.

The additional donation brings their total support to over £2 million.

Construction of the new hospice - at Woodgate in Pease Pottage - is due to start in October 2022.

St Catherine's Hospice site at Pease Pottage SUS-151130-145539001

The project was paused because of the impact of Covid when St Catherine’s focused attention on delivering patient care during the the pandemic.

St Catherine’s chief executive Giles Tomsett said: “We are all overwhelmed by the generosity of Thakeham and Abri.

“Thanks to them, we can now look forward with confidence.

“Our new hospice will enable us to provide more care when it’s needed most.

“It will allow hospice staff to offer respite care on the wards and more outpatient appointments, along with enhanced care in people’s homes.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of Thakeham in helping to deliver our original ambition for a modern high class facility that our community can be proud of.”

The new hospice will have 24 modern bedrooms with space to provide community services that will allow St Catherine’s to reach more people with much needed help and support.

Thakeham Group chief executive Rob Boughton said: “This is wonderful news to begin work on this crucial community project.

“It has far reaching significance for everyone in the region and beyond. You only have to look at the incredible fundraising efforts so far.

“Just like the people who have raised money and donated, we know what the support of St Catherine’s skilled carers means to the people who need it most.

“Thakeham Group is committed to supporting St Catherine’s to deliver a positive patient and family experience. That is why we are so proud to make this donation.

“We’re all looking forward to the day that the new St Catherine’s Hospice opens and begins to make a difference.”

Stephen Lodge, executive director of development at Abri, said: “St Catherine’s offer such vital support for the community so it’s great to be helping build the new hospice which will mean so much for patients and their families.

“Thank you to everyone that has helped make this possible - we’re delighted to support the generosity of so many other people to reach this critical stage of the fundraising target.

“Abri is committed to working with all our partners to help communities to thrive and we look forward to the care and support St Catherine’s will bring to local families for many years to come.”

The St Catherine’s Hospice is part of The Woodgate development located off Parish Lane to the south of Crawley and to the east of the Moto Service Station in Pease Pottage.

Woodgate also includes 619 new homes, a shop and coffee shop, a community facility, parks and a pavilion.