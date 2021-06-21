‘Local hero’ opens new Horsham town centre wellbeing centre

Horsham District Council said they wanted to find someone ‘extra special’ to open the centre on Saturday, June 19.

A spokeswoman said: “Horsham District Council wanted to find an extra special person to officially declare the Wellbeing Centre open and Maddie’s nomination came out tops.

“Maddie has worked continuously throughout the pandemic to give vital support to young people at both Ingfield Manor School and the Springboard Centre, whilst also working as a carer to support three children in the Horsham area.

The official opening of the new Horsham District Wellbeing Centre carried out by local hero Maddie Dubois accompanied by Harry Crayford, Horsham District Council Chairman Cllr David Skipp, and Cabinet Member for Community Matters and Wellbeing Cllr Claire Vickers along with the Wellbeing team.

“Maddie went above and beyond to provide care and compassion to all the children she worked with and provided local families with much needed respite when many other services had to stop. “

The council’s brand new pop-up Wellbeing Centre is based in Unit 4a in The Forum (in the walkway through to TK Maxx). Visitors will be able to drop in to the Centre to find out about a wide of services that are on offer, free of charge.

The spacious new centre will offer residents the opportunity to pop in and sit down and talk about how a few small changes to their health and wellbeing will help them move forward in a positive way, the spokeswoman added.

People can find out about the following services:

Healthy eating and weight loss

Prediabetes

Getting active

Improving strength and balance

Quitting smoking

Wellbeing checks (MOTs and NHS Health Checks)

Alcohol awareness and reduction

Simple steps to improve your mental wellbeing

Wellbeing support for workplaces

Other local services offering support.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for community matters and wellbeing councillor Claire Vickers said: “After such a difficult time for so many people, the opening of this excellent new facility is very timely.

“It is always good to talk, and I think with the easing of lockdown restrictions to now be able to have face to face conversations with our experienced health and wellbeing advisors in such a welcoming environment will be really beneficial to many residents.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to come along and meet our Wellbeing team and take advantage of the many courses, classes and services on offer, all of which are free.”