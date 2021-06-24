Horsham teen launches new blog to support young people’s mental health

Alex Wilkie has launched Horsham Loves You – a space for young people to share their thoughts, feelings and stories.

The 16-year-old Collyer’s student said she also hopes people can use the website to find support and mental health services.

She said: “I want to make Horsham a better place and a safer space.

Alex Wilkie. Pic S Robards SR2105242 SUS-210524-153350001

“I just feel like not enough people my age have access to the support they deserve.

“It feels like I’m being a bit of a mum. I have always liked helping people. I have got a lot of empathy.

“I enjoy doing it and I think helping people is really good and everyone should help.”

Alex’s dad Andrew, who works for charity which works with prisons, said steps will be taken to ensure the content is looked at before it’s published.

Alex Wilkie. Pictured here with her father Andrew. Pic S Robards SR2105242 SUS-210524-153412001

The 44-year-old added: “It will be moderated and things will be anonymised where necessary.”

Alex also launched a petition to improve mental health services in the area – a campaign which has now been backed by more than 6,000 people.

She said: “It just goes to show if the community wants something to happen then it will be shown and it will be heard.

“I didn’t really know it was going to blow up this much.”

Alex met with Horsham MP Jeremy Quin at Collyer’s, and she said the MP pledged to write back to her after hearing her concerns.

Ahead of meeting her, Mr Quin said: “Even before Covid made it even more important, significant extra resources were being devoted to improve mental health first aid and specialist support. It is vital this comes through on the frontline.

“I regularly to talk local service providers about how this is being delivered and recognise the work that needs to be done.”

And in a comment in today’s County Times, he added: “[I] recently met with a group of young people who are concerned about mental health in young people, current pressures on them and how these may have been exacerbated by Covid.

“A huge amount of vital work has been undertaken to ensure that people are aware that mental health is just as important as other aspects of our wellbeing.”

To sign the petition see https://www.change.org/p/calling-on-the-mp-for-horsham-and-west-sussex-county-council-to-create-a-local-plan-for-support-of-young-people-struggling-with-mental-ill-health