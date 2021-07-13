Walk-in vaccination sessions available in Chichester every day until further notice - 'We’re now in a race against time'

With just one week to go until restrictions are lifted on July 19, anyone can turn up on the day to receive their vaccination of either Pfizer (18-29 year olds) or AstraZeneca (39+) second doses.

The Westgate Leisure centre walk-in sessions are available between 8.30am to 7pm, everyday until further notice.

The centre will close periodically for 30-minute staff breaks.

Westgate Leisure Centre, Chichester. Photo: Steve Robards

A spokesperson for the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination programme said: “We’ve made it as easy as possible for people to get the jab so they can enjoy the summer and be safe.

“We’re now in a race against time to ensure as many people as possible are vaccinated ahead of the restrictions are stepped down next week which is why we have opened Westgate leisure centre for walk-in vaccination sessions.

"As Covid cases continue to rise in the South East among 18-29 year olds, we’re urging anyone who is yet to receive their vaccination to come forward as soon as possible.”

People don’t need to use the national booking system (website or 119) to arrange an appointment they can either call the local team on 0333 370 4111 to reserve a place, or drop in on the day at Westgate Leisure centre, Via Ravenna, Chichester PO19 1RJ.

Second doses are also available for those who are eight weeks after their first dose.

Two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are 'essential to ensure maximum protection' from the virus.