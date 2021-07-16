This is how many people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine

NHS data shows 55,636 people had received both jabs by July 11 – 64% of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 53,646 were aged 25 and over – 69% of the age group.

1,990 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 74,757 people in Crawley have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 85% of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Crawley.

These figures are based on mid-2019 estimates – the latest at neighbourhood level.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Pound Hill, with 74.4% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Maidenbower East & Worth, 70.6%

3) Tilgate, 68%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Manor Royal & Northgate, 55.4%

2) Broadfield West, 57.1%

3) Broadfield East, 57.3%

Across England, 29.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 11 – 64% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 28.1 million people aged 25 and over – 71% of the age group.