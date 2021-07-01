The coronavirus rate has increased in these Horsham neighbourhoods

The latest Government figures, show in the seven days to June 25, the rate of covid cases per 100,000 people increased in Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green, Ashington & Washington West Chiltington Common, Horsham South, Mannings Heath & Nuthurst, Littlehaven, Henfield & Small Dole, Broadbridge Heath & Warnham, Amberley, Pulborough & Storrington, Horsham West, Horsham Central and Southwater.

The rate decreased in Horsham East & Roffey and Steyning & Upper Beeding where coronavirus is now suppressed – this means fewer than three cases have been rcorded in the seven days to June 25.