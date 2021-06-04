Nearly half of people in Crawley fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Of those to have received both jabs, 36,685 were aged 30 and over – 53% of the age group.

NHS data shows 39,300 people had received both jabs by May 30 – 45% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 36,685 were aged 30 and over – 53% of the age group.

It means 2,615 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

Across England, almost half of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Crawley.

Across Crawley, 72% of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Pound Hill, with 81.7% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Tilgate, 76.8%

3) Maidenbower East and Worth, 76.8%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Broadfield East, 65%

2) Manor Royal and Northgate, 65.8%

3) Broadfield West, 65.8%

Across England, 21.6 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 30 – 48% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 20.4 million people aged 30 and over – 57% of the age group.