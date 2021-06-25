More than half of people in Crawley fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data shows 50,068 people had received both jabs by June 20 – 57% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 48,255 were aged 25 and over – 62% of the age group.

It means 1,813 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Crawley.

Across Crawley, 79% of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Pound Hill, with 92% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Tilgate, 85.5%

3) Maidenbower East and Worth, 83.2%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Broadfield East, 72.1%

2) Broadfield West, 72.7%

3) Bewbush, 74.6%

Across England, 26.4 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 20 – 58% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 25.6 million people aged 25 and over – 65% of the age group.