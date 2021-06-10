Latest figures show the areas with rising covoronavirus cases in Horsham Crawley and Mid Sussex
As restrictions begin to ease some areas in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex are starting to see a rise in coronavirus cases.
Six areas in Horsham District have seen a rise in cases – these are Broadbridge Heath & Warnham, Southwater, Horsham East & Roffey, Amberley, Pulborough & Storrington, Rusper, Faygate & Leechpool and West Chiltington Common.
But official Government data show Covid is still suppressed in Cowfold & Partridge Green, Ashington & Washington, Steyning & Upper Beeding, Horsham West, Horsham Central, Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green, Horsham South, Mannings Heath & Nuthurst and Billingshurst.
Suppression means fewer than three cases have been recorded in the seven days to June 4.
In Crawley six areas – Southgate, Bewbush, Broadfield East, Three Bridges, Pound Hill and Langley Green & Gatwick Airport – have seen a rise in cases.
Covid is suppressed in Ewhurst & West Green, Broadfield West, Maidenbower East & Worth, Tilgate, Maidenbower West & Furnace Green and Ifield & Gossops Green.
Seven neighbourhoods in Mid Sussex have seen coronavirus case number increase up to June 4. These are Haywards Heath East, Haywards Heath South & Cuckfield, Haywards Heath West, Balcombe & Handcross, Haywards Heath North East, East Grinstead Central & North and Burgess Hill West.
Covid is still suppressed in Copthorne & Turners Hill, East Grinstead East, Crawley Down, Burgess Hill Central, Burgess Hill South, Hurstpierpoint & Bolney and Burgess Hill East.