Latest coronavirus figures for Adur and Worthing revealed

While 203 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 40 since the previous seven days.

There have been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Adur, but 24 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, the figures by Public Health England also showed that 46,612 people in Adur have now received their first covid jab and 37,294 have had their second dose.

Coronavirus figures for Adur and Worthing

In Worthing 54 people had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period.

While 280 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 134 since the previous seven days.

There have been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Worthing, but 24 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.