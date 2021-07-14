Latest coronavirus figures for Adur and Worthing revealed
Coronavirus figures released on Tuesday (July 13), showed that 39 people in Adur had tested positive for covid in the latest 24-hour period.
While 203 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 40 since the previous seven days.
There have been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Adur, but 24 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.
Meanwhile, the figures by Public Health England also showed that 46,612 people in Adur have now received their first covid jab and 37,294 have had their second dose.
In Worthing 54 people had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period.
While 280 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 134 since the previous seven days.
There have been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Worthing, but 24 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.
Meanwhile, 80,043 people in Worthing have now received their first covid jab and 62,777 have had their second dose.