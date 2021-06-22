Latest coronavirus case numbers for Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex

Government figures, released on Tuesday, show the area now has a rate of 31.3 cases per 100,000 people and 5885 cases in total.

This is an increase from the 35 cases recorded in the seven days to June 15.

Since the start of the pandemic, 198 people have died within 28 days of a positive test.

Coronavirus stock image

Mid Sussex has recorded 95 coronavirus cases, a rate of 62.9. This is compared to 78 cases in the seven days to June 15.

The area has recorded 7146 cases and 264 deaths within 28 days of a positive test since the start of the pandemic.

Crawley has recorded 60 cases, a rate of 53.4 and 8,189 cases and 201 deaths in total.