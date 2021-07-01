Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 10 out of 13 still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.

Crawley recorded 135 cases in the seven days to 25 June, a rate of 120.1 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 18 and 25 June.

1. Southgate Southgate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 250%, from 43.3 to 151.6.

2. Tilgate Tilgate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 180%, from 129.7 to 363.3.

3. Manor Royal and Northgate Manor Royal and Northgate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 133%, from 26.4 to 61.6.

4. Bewbush Bewbush has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 128%, from 91.1 to 208.1.