Covid in Horsham: new figures reveal how many cases have been recorded as rate climbs
New figures have revealed the latest number of coronavirus cases in Horsham District.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 5:17 pm
In Horsham 691 Covid cases were recorded in the week to October 14, government figures show. This is a rate of 475 per 100,000 people.
In the previous seven days 523 Covid cases were recorded, a rate of 359.5.
Since the start of the pandemic there have been 12,503 cases and 205 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.