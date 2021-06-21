Covid-19 spike in Selsey - Primary school reports two positive cases

It comes after the town saw a significant spike in cases in the second week of June.

According to the latest government figures, rates of positive Covid cases in Selsey have risen by 316 per cent from 55.8 to 232.3.

Melanie Strachan, headteacher at Seal Primary Academy, said: "Following Government guidance, after two positive cases in two separate classes, we had to close their respective 'bubbles'.

The school has remained open for all other pupils. Photo: Getty Images

"One of the 'bubbles' has already returned and the school has remained open for all other pupils."