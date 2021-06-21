Covid-19 spike in Selsey - Primary school reports two positive cases
Two people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Seal Primary Academy in Selsey.
It comes after the town saw a significant spike in cases in the second week of June.
According to the latest government figures, rates of positive Covid cases in Selsey have risen by 316 per cent from 55.8 to 232.3.
Melanie Strachan, headteacher at Seal Primary Academy, said: "Following Government guidance, after two positive cases in two separate classes, we had to close their respective 'bubbles'.
"One of the 'bubbles' has already returned and the school has remained open for all other pupils."
The Chichester district recorded 77 cases in the seven days to June 15, a rate of 63.6 per 100,000 people. This was up from 30 cases and a rate of 24.8, the previous week.